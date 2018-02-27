Anantnag lawyers, traders hold joint protest

Shafat MirAnantnag:
All Traders and Manufacturers Association (Islamabad) Anantnag along with Bar Association and South Kashmir Civil Society Monday lodged a strong protest against the rape and murder of girl child Asifa Banu at Kathua Jammu.
The protesters later submitted a memorandum to DC Ananatnag addressed to Chief Minister of the State, demanding exemplary punishment to the culprits.
The memorandum read, “All traders and manufacturers association Anantnag expresses serious and deep concern on the brutal murder and rape of a little innocent girl child, Asifa Bano of Kathua Jammu. Our hearts bleed and crave for speedy justice and demand that an exemplary punishment should be awarded to the culprits involved in this heinous crime”.
“Madam, we demand for the establishment of immediate time bound judicial commission headed by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, transferring the case from Jammu to Srinagar High court for further hearings and oblige”, the statement read further.
Holding placards, the protesters also demonstrated an end to the brutality & bombardment against the innocent people of the Goutha Syria by the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and its Allies.
0 Comment(s)