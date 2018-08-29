Anantnag gunfight: Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service was suspended on Wednesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where gunfight ensued between militants and government forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Ananatnag district early this morning.
However, train service in north Kashmir was running smoothly, a railway official said.
He said a fresh advisory was received this morning to suspend all train runs on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.
He said no train will chug on this track for security reasons.
All trains will run on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir, the official said.