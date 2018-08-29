About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag gunfight: Train service suspended in south Kashmir

August 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train service was suspended on Wednesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where gunfight ensued between militants and government forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Ananatnag district early this morning.

However, train service in north Kashmir was running smoothly, a railway official said.

He said a fresh advisory was received this morning to suspend all train runs on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

He said no train will chug on this track for security reasons.

All trains will run on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir, the official said.

