Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

July 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and his associate were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Kutto area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that a top commander of JeM Fayaz Panzoo was killed along with his associate in the gunfight.

“He was involved in attack on CRPF at Anantnag town on 12 June 2019 in which five CRPF personnel were killed and Station House Officer, Arshad Khan was seriously injured who later succumbed to injuries,” he said.

Police termed the killing of Khan Panzoo a “big achievement.”

Earlier, a joint team of Army, police, and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kutto area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

