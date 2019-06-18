Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

June 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Tuesday said that the two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces at Marham, Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Police spokesman said that following a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by forces at Marhama.

As the search operation was going on, the hiding militants fired on the forces who retaliated, leading to an encounter, he said.

“In the exchange of fire with the militants, one Army man Anil Jaswal sustained gunshot injuries. He was evacuated to the hospital where he succumbed,” the spokesman said.

He said that in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of gunfight.

The slain militants were identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat both residents of Marhama, Bijbehara.

As per the records, both the killed militants were affiliated with JeM, police said.

The spokesman said Sajad was wanted in Lethpora blast in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on 14 February.

“ As per the material evidence collected during the course of investigation it was learnt that Maruti Eco vehicle used for carrying out the blast in Lethpora was owned by one Sajad,” he said.

As the news of Sajad’s involvement spread, he escaped and joined proscribed JeM, the spokesman said.

“A picture of Sajad carrying AK-47 rifle was also circulated on social media announcing his joining of JeM. Pertinently Tawseef played a key role in recruiting of Sajad to the militant ranks.”