Anantnag gunfight: Slain identified as local militants

Published at November 23, 2018


Anantnag

The militants killed in a gunfight at Sutkipora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday have been identified. 

The slain militants are Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada Malik son of Nazir Ahmad Malik of Idgah Mohalla Arwani and Basit Ishtiyaq Mir son of Ishtiyaq Ahmad Mir of Pushwara Khanabal. Malik and Mir were associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

While two slain militants Unais /Anees Shafi Bhat son of Mohd Shafi Bhat resident of Takiya Maqsood Shah, Atif Najar of Waghama area of Bijbehara were associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants

The other two militants are Firdous Najar of Machpona  Pulwama and  Shahid Bashir of Kawani Awantipora in Pulwama district. 

They were killed at hideout in foothills of Waghama Sutkipora of Press Release

Earlier, Police said a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by government forces at the onset of dawn today inside a forest area of Sekipora at Bijbehara following input about the presence of militants. 

As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the militants. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight in which  six militants were killed, police said.

“Incriminating materials including huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter,” police said adding that there was no collateral damage.

Police have appealed public not to venture inside the encounter zone till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.

 

