Anantnag Gunfight: Police version

Published at August 24, 2018 12:12 PM


Anantnag
Police on Friday issued a statement following a gunfight in Vailoo area of Kokernag in district Anantnag, saying  a search operation was jointly launched by government forces in the wee hours of Friday
 
A spokesperson in a statement said, "During the search operation, search party came in contact with the militants leading to a gunight in which  one militant was eliminated."
 
"Huge quantity of ammunition and incriminating material has been seized from the site of gunfight," he said, adding that from the incriminating material seized ,it is learnt that the killed militant is a Pakistani national affiliated with JeM.
"The miliant was involved in several attacks on government forces and civilians in the area," he said.
 
He said Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated in the instant matter.
 
 
 
 
 
 
