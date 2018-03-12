Anantnag Gunfight: Police version

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pursuing credible leads of presence of militants, forces started search in the Hakoora area of Anantnag district.
While the search was going on the hiding militants fired upon the search party.
The fire was retaliated by the security forces ensuing in an encounter.
In the encounter, 3 militants were killed which include Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais of Kokernag and a third militant whose Identity is being ascertained.
In the process arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles, pistols, and hand grenades.
In the said incident no collateral damage has taken place.
It is pertinent to mention that among the killed militants, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable was killed.
In this connection a case has been registered and investigation has been started under the relevant provisions of the law by the Police.
