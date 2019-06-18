Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among two slain militants

June 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

One of the two militants killed in Marhama, Bijbehara area of Anantnag in south Kashmir has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, who was the owner of the car used in Pulwama attack in February this year in which nearly 40 CRPF men were killed.

A police officer said that Sajad Bhat of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was killed along with his associate in the gunfight.

Sajad alias Afzal Guru had joined JeM's fidayeen squad days before the Lethpora attack.

Sajad Bhat son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat of Marhama Sangam was killed along with another militant.

An army was killed and two others were injured in the gunfight. (GNS)