Anantnag Gunfight: Militant killed, one civilian injured

Published at August 24, 2018 10:14 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Anantnag
A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday. 
 
As per reports when the firing stopped at Gadole hamlet of Vailoo area, the joint team of army and SOG launched searches. 
 
A police official also confirmed that the firing has been stopped and the search operation has been launched.
 
"During the searches, one militant body has been recovered so far from the debris along with a rifle," he said.
 
The officer said that the searches are going on to find if there is anymore body from under the debris.
 
Meanwhile, one civilian Yawar Ahmad Chopan was injured in forces action during clashes near the encounter site.
 
The injured was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.
 
Earlier, SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan had said that the gunfight broke out in the area after the forces launched cordon-and-search operation at Gadole following specific information about the presence of some militants. (GNS)
