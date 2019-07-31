About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Anantnag gunfight: Jaish commander, associate killed

 A top commander of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit was killed along with another local operative of the group in a gunfight at Katoo Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district late Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a joint team comprising Army and CRPF on a credible input launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Katoo Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.
During the search operation, the hiding militants fired at a search party which was retaliated leading to a gunfight.
In the gunfight two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site.
Police said the slain militants were identified as Fayaz Panzoo, a Jaish- commander, a resident of Tral while the second militant was identified as Shan Showkat Bhat, a native of Kanelwan Aswara.
Police termed the killing of Fayaz as a “big achievement” and also claimed to have recovered arms
and ammunition from the site of gunfight.
Police said Fayaz was involved in a number of attacks on the government forces including an attack on KP Road Anantnag in which five CRPF personnel and SHO Police Station Anantnag, Arshid Ahmad Khan, were killed.
Fayaz was also instrumental in recruiting youth for Jaish and had planned IED attacks across south Kashmir, Police said.
Meanwhile, mobile internet was blocked in Anantnag district as soon as the gunfight broke.

 

 

