About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag grenade attack: Five civilians, CRPF man injured

Published at January 31, 2019 12:34 PM 0Comment(s)1164views


Anantnag grenade attack: Five civilians, CRPF man injured

Shafat Mir

Anantnag

At least five civilians and a paramilitary CRPF man were injured after suspected militants lobbed a hand grenade near police post Sherbagh in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

Reports said that militants lobbed a grenade towards the police post. However, it missed the target and exploded on a road side resulting into injuries to six persons.

The injured were identified as Sahiba Nabi daughter of Ghulam Nabi, Rehana Akhter wife of Ghulam Nabi, Nazia wife of Ashraf Wani, Mohammad Hussain Bhat, Sofiya and Irfan Ahmed Dar.

Their residence was immediately not known.

The grenade attack comes barely 24 hours after a similar attack on the DH Pora Police station in Kulgam district in which three civilians were injured on Wednesday.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top