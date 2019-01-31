Anantnag grenade attack: Five civilians, CRPF man injured

Shafat MirAnantnag
At least five civilians and a paramilitary CRPF man were injured after suspected militants lobbed a hand grenade near police post Sherbagh in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.
Reports said that militants lobbed a grenade towards the police post. However, it missed the target and exploded on a road side resulting into injuries to six persons.
The injured were identified as Sahiba Nabi daughter of Ghulam Nabi, Rehana Akhter wife of Ghulam Nabi, Nazia wife of Ashraf Wani, Mohammad Hussain Bhat, Sofiya and Irfan Ahmed Dar.
Their residence was immediately not known.
The grenade attack comes barely 24 hours after a similar attack on the DH Pora Police station in Kulgam district in which three civilians were injured on Wednesday.
(Representional picture)