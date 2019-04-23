Anantnag going to polls amid tight security

April 23, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

SSPs, DySPs to be deployed at major police stations

The security agencies have formulated a comprehensive security plan to ensure peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in the first of three-phase polling in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in restive south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The parliamentary polls for the volatile constituency would be held in three phases— on 23 April in Anantnag district, on 29 April in Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts on 06 May—due to security challenges.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in Anantnag district, where 714 polling stations have been set up.

According to the security plan, eight Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were called to Anantnag for poll duties and they would be deployed at different police stations, monitoring the overall situation.

As per a communiqué, eight SSP, who will function as ARGs on poll duty, will be camping at police stations Sirigufwara, Achabal, Anantnag, Kokernag Utersoo, Pahalgam, Dooru and Bijbehara.

Besides, four ARGs/ SSPs would remain on reserve with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Kashmir and one each of them will remained camped at CTC Lethpora, APC Mattan and Vessu Kulgam.

Similarly, six Anti Riot Groups (ARGs) ARGs/SSPs would remain reserved with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir and they are camping at APC Zewan, APC Humhama, APC Manasbal, APC Batamaloo and APC Parihaspora.

Moreover, all the Gazetted Officers (Deputy Superintendents of Police)/ Non Gazetted Officer (NGOs), who have been earmarked as Anti Riot Team (ART) commanders of the 10 ARGs—reserved with DIG south Kashmir and IGP Kashmir—were also called to Anantnag for election deployment.

A senior police officer said they were aware of the challenges—both on militancy front as well as from law and order—in the district.

“We have sufficient resources and will try best to ensure smooth and peaceful polls,” he said.

A comprehensive security plan has been worked out to ensure peaceful elections, another security officer said.

The Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) teams would remain on standby near polling stations in case of any contingency while forces personnel would be conducting area domination and check points have been established in sensitive and volatile areas, he said.

According to reports 170 companies of forces would be deployed to ensure incident-free elections in the restive Anantnag district.

Inspector General of CRPF (Operations), Zulfikar Hassan said the south Kashmir was a sensitive area for which extra measures have been taken.

He said the required forces’ were available for deployment and “extra alertness” was issued to them.

“The forces are ready to meet all kinds of challenges,” Hassan said.

He appealed people to avoid stone pelting on forces.

An official said forces have been told to exercise maximum restraint while dealing with the protestors in the poll bound areas particularly at the time of withdrawal of troops.

On April 11, a 7th standard student, Owais Mushtaq Mir was killed in pellet firing by forces near a polling station at Madigam village of Handwara in Kupwara in the evening after completion of polls for Baramulla constituency,

Additional Director General of Police (security and law and order), Munir Ahmad Khan said all arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of the polls.

“The required forces will be deployed for poll duties. All arrangements are in place. Hopefully it should go peaceful,” he said.