Anantnag girl pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh found dead

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Family seeks probe, MEA help to get body back home

A 22-year-old MBBS girl student from Anantnag district died in Bangladesh, according to family members.

Quratul Ain daughter of Ali MohdBhat, a resident of Bun DialgamAnantnag was pursuing MBBS final year in TahirUlNisa Medical College.

"She spoke to us on phone last night and today we were informed she didn't wake up and was found dead inside her hostel room," a family membersaid.

The family urged MEA to help them get her body home.

"We urge the government of India through Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to see that the body is brought to Anantnag for last rites. We have been asked by the Bangladesh authorities to follow some procedures including sending an Affadavit which we have done, "they said.

“We request the government of India especially Minister of external affairs to ensure that body is brought to Anantnag for last rites,” NaveedBhat, brother of the deceased said.

The family also demanded an investigation into the girl's death.

The former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti urged External Affairs minister to raise the issue with Bangladesh

“Dear @SushmaSwarajji, Quratul Ain, a kashmiri student has died in Bangladesh. She was pursuing her studies in TahirUlNisa Medical College. Request your help to the family to get her body home (sic),” Mehboobatweeted. (GNS)