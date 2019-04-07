Anantnag family gets permission for travel

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Wedding party will be frisked first’

Authorities Saturday granted a family from Anantnag permission to travel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Sunday, one of the two days in a week when the government has banned civilian traffic on the thoroughfare to "secure" convoy movement.

The family had to run from pillar to post to seek permission from authorities for travelling to Doda to their son's bride's home.

Authorities allowed 12 persons to accompany the groom— Danish Ali— to travel but said the 12-member marriage party would travel in 4 vehicles and they will be allowed to move only after proper frisking and security check-up.

“Danish Ali son of Showkat Ali Bhat of New Qazi Bagh Anantnag District Anantnag accompanied by 12 persons be allowed to move from Anantnag to Doda along with vehicle No's JK03C-2171, DL7CF-6696, JK03E-2430 and DL3CAN-2779 in connection with marriage ceremony on 06-04-2019 and back on 07-04-2019 after proper frisking /security check (The permission is valid for two days only),” reads an order issued by the additional deputy commissioner Anantnag.

The family of Danish Nabi had to abandon preparations for the wedding scheduled on April 7 in wake of the government ban on civil traffic. The bride’s home is in Doda district.

“We had to seek permission from Deputy Commissioner Anantnag for travelling on the highway as the government order has banned civilian traffic on Saturday and Sunday,” the family said.

While there are no changes in rules governing the marriage and deputy commissioner’s consent is not required to tie nuptial knot but Danish’s family had to seek the permission to allow the marriage party travel to the bride’s home in Doda via the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Sunday.

The family, leaving the preparations midway, had to move the application to deputy commissioner and move from one office to another for getting the permission on Friday. (GNS)