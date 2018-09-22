Anantnag College, Post Graduates emerge victorious

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the ongoing Inter College Cricket Tournament Men, two matches were played in which Degree College Anantnag and PG KU sealed victories.
The toss was won by SP College and elected to bat first. SP College scored 117 in allotted overs. Shayik scored 34 runs for his team while Zahid and Shahid took 2 wickets each for Anantnag College.
In return Anantnag achieved the target of 118 runs in last over and won the match by 3 wickets. Umer scored 32 off 34 deliveries. Sheezan took 2 wickets from SP College.
In another close encounter PG KU defeated GDC Bemina by 1 wicket. Batting first, GDC Bemina scored 152 runs in 18 overs. Chasing the target, KU lost three early wickets. However, Zamin provided stability in the middle by playing a sensible knock of 40 runs while as Saqib and Khalid played cameo of 20 and 25 runs respectively. PG (KU) achieved the target in last over.
The tournament is being organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports in which as many as 32 colleges of the valley are participating.