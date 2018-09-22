Anantnag College lifts trophy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Inter College Volleyball (Men) Championship concluded on Thursday here at University of Kashmir.
The event was organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, University of Kashmir.
The event saw participation of 33 affiliated colleges of the University.
The final match of the tournament was played on Thursday between Government Degree College Anantnag and Amar Singh College Srinagar in which GDC Anantnag won the match by 3-2 thereby clinching the trophy.
The event was graced by Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Tausif Bhat (Assistant Directors), Dr. Surjeet Singh (Assistant Professor), Surjeet Kour (Sports Assistant).
Speaking on that occasion, Tausif Bhat congratulated winning team for lifting the trophy.
He also congratulated runner up team for making it to the final of the tournament.
He further urged all the players that Directorate will conduct coaching camp for the selected probables, who will later represent University of Kashmir at North Zone Inter University Tournament 2018 scheduled to be held at CSJM Kanpur.
Nadeem Ahmad Dar who spoke on the occasion said Directorate will assure every possible support to the players in coaching.
He also thanked Volleyball Coach Muneer Alam for successfully conducting the event.
The prize distribution ceremony was held at Ground "B" of the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports and the medals were distributed by Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Tausif Bhat, Dr. Surjeet Singh and Surjeet Kour.
They further thanked principals of all colleges, Physical Directors, Staff of the Directorate and officials of the tournament for making the event a grand success.
The tournament was conducted under the supervision of Volleyball Coach of University of Kashmir Muneer Alam Mir.