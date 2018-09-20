Anantnag College defeats Post Graduates by 34 runs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the ongoing 12th Prof. Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup being played at Turf Wicket of Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, Government Degree College Anantnag defeated Post Graduates Kashmir University by 34 Runs.
After winning the toss, Post Graduate elected to field first. GDC Anantnag scored 155 runs in allotted 25 over. For them, Hilal contributed with 41 runs in 52 deliveries and Mujtaba scored 21 runs in 23 deliveries. For Post Graduates KU Schnian and Irfan took two wickets each.
Chasing a target of 156 runs, Post Graduates KU scored 122 runs only and were bundled all out in 23.5 overs. For them Haseeb scored 19 runs and Zamin 25 runs, in 27 and 34 deliveries respectively. For Government Degree College Anantnag Zahid and Umer took three wickets each.
Government Degree College Anantnag won the match by 34 runs. Hilal of Degree College Anantnag was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant batting performance.
As such Government Degree College Anantnag is through to next round of the tournament.
Earlier Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah, Principal Islamia College welcomed the players and officials of both the teams.
GDC Kulgam will play against SSM college of Engineering Pattan on Thursday.
The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, in the memory of Ex-Principal Prof Mohammad Yousuf of the College.