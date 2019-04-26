Anantnag, Bijbehara shut on 2nd day against militant killings

April 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A complete shut down is being observed in Bijbehara and Anantnag towns in south Kashmir for second consecutive day on Friday against the killing to local militants.

Reports said shops and business establishments were used while traffic was also off the roads in the towns.

Internet service on mobiles also remains suspended for second day today.

On Thursday two locals militants of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen Safder Amin Bhat, 25, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Zirpara Bijbehara and Burhan Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, a resident of Anantnag were killed a gunfight with government forces at Bijbehara.