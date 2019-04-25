Anantnag, Bijbehara shut against militant killings

April 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A complete shutdown is being observed in Bijbehara and Anantnag towns in south Kashmir against the killing to local militants on Thursday.

Reports said shops and business establishments were used while traffic was also off the roads in the towns.

Locals said the internet service on mobile phones also remains suspended since last night.

Earlier, two locals militants of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen Safder Amin Bhat, 25, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Zirpara Bijbehara and Burhan Ahmad Ganie alias Saifullah son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, a resident of Anantnag were killed a gunfigjt with government forces at Bijbehara.