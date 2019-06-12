Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

June 12, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Two paramilitary CRPF men, who were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

An official said that two CRPF men succumbed to injuries at the district hospital Anantnag while one CRPF man is under treatment there.

Earlier, a CRPF man was brought dead to the hospital.

Station House Officer of Police Anantnag, who sustained bullet wound in chest, has been taken to Srinagar for specialised treatment. A girl was also injured and she is being treated at district hospital Anantnag

Police wrote on Twitter that there was an exchange of fire between forces and militants in Anantnag.

“Area is under cordon,” police said.

Further details awaited.