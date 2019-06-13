Anantnag attack: There was proper reaction, says Advisor Kumar

June 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that there was a proper reaction to the militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in which five CRPF men were killed and several others injured on Wednesday.

“In every incident, you can either say there was a lapse or no lapse. But you must understand that within 7 to 10 minutes there was a proper reaction,” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of wreath lying ceremony of five slain CRPF personnel at RTC Humhama in Budgam.

“This is a place in which public and transport movement. It is not an isolated post where it is one to one.”

Advisor to Governor said that the attack was claimed by the Al-Umar militant outfit but the government won’t give it a complete credibility.

“We will analyse it,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, five CRPF men were killed and injuring several others including a police officer after a militant carried out a stand-off attack at KP road in Anantnag.