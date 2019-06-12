Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

June 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A militant who attacked a forces party in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday has been killed, a CRPF official said.

Three CRPF men were killed in the militant attack while a militant was also killed in retaliatory action, a CRPF official told Rising Kashmir.

Reports said another CRPF man and a girl, who were also injured in the attack, are under treatment at district hospital Anatnag while Station House Officer of Police Anantnag, who sustained bullet wound in chest, has been referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, GNS news agency reported that Al-Umar militant outfit claimed the attack.

Further details awaited.