Anantnag attack: Injured police officer succumbs at AIIMS

June 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Station House Officer (SHO) of Anatnag, Arshid Ahmad Khan who was injured in a militant attack on June 13 succumbed to injuries at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday.

Arshid was airlifted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi today from SKIMS.

On Saturday morning the SHO was shifted to SKIMS from army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh where he was admitted on June 13.

A police officer said that Arshid succumbed to injuries in AIIMS hospital this evening.

SHO along with three paramilitary CRPF men were injured in a militant attack near KP road in Anantnag on June 13.

Five CRPF men including two officers of ASI rank were killed killed in the attack.

A militant was also killed in retaliation from forces. A teenage girl was also injured in the incident. (GNS)