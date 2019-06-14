Anantnag attack carried on Pak direction: Guv

June 14, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Govt will take sufficient precautions for Amarnath Yatra: Kumar

Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said the militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday in which five CRPF men were killed and several injured was a fidayeen attack carried out on directions of Pakistan.

“When forces have an upper hand, the directions are issued to militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) for staging fidayeen attack. It was a fidayeen attack and not an ordinary one,” Malik told reporters on sidelines of convocation ceremony of a private university at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here.

He said the attack took place when the situation was improving in the valley.

On Wednesday evening, five CRPF men were killed and many others including a police officer injured in a militant attack at KP road in Anantnag.

Police said a militant, who was a foreigner, was killed in the retaliatory firing.

Malik said that such attacks won’t affect resolve of the government. “We will continue to deal with militants in the valley.”

The Wednesday’s attack was carried on the road on which Amarnath yatris are also supposed to travel.

The Governor said there would be fool proof security arrangement for Amarnath yatris.

“There will be fool proof security for Amarnath yatra and we won’t allow them (militants) even to get close to the yatris,” he said.

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar said the Government would take sufficient precautions for Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 1.

“We will take sufficient precautions. We will factor what happened yesterday,” Kumar told reporters on sidelines of wreath lying ceremony of five slain CRPF personnel at RTC Humhama in Budgam.

He said they would also keep insight in the previous incidents to ensure smooth and peaceful yatra.

“What happened yesterday will also be part of our overall planning,” he said.

Referring to Wednesday’s Anantnag attack, Kumar said, “With all intelligence and precautions, you can’t say yourself from the first burst. This is a place where public and transport is moving; everybody is there. It is not an isolated post where it is one to one.”

He said Wednesday’s Anantnag attack was claimed by Al-Umar Mujahideen but the government won’t give it a complete credibility.

“We will analyse it (claim),” he said.

Kumar said there was proper reaction to the militant attack in Anantnag.

“In every incident, you can either say there was a lapse or no lapse. But you must understand that within 7 to 10 minutes there was a proper reaction. This is a place in which public and transport movement. It is not an isolated post where it is one to one,” he said.

“The initial opportunity is with the other side (forces), it all depends how you are able to counter, what collateral you are going to minimise and what you are going to achieve,” Kumar said.

He termed reports about militants arriving to carry out attack on a motorcycle or in a car as “speculations”.

“As far as we are concerned, there is certainty about this one man (militant),” he said.