Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

June 12, 2019 | Shafat Mir

The death toll in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has mounted to six as two more bodies of paramilitary CRPF men were found near the site of attack on Wednesday evening.

A official said that the bodies of the two CRPF personnel were retrieved near the site of the attack at KP road near the Oxford school after sanitizing the area.

Earlier, three CRPF troopers including an ASI Neeru Sharma were killed and three others besides Station House Officer (SHO) Irshad Ahmad of Police Station Sadder were injured in the attack.

According to news agency GNS the slain CRPF personnel have been identified as ASI Neeru Sharma, constable Santinder Kumar, constable M K Kushwa, ASI Ramesh Kumar, constable Mahesh Kumar.

A militant, believed to be a foreigner, was killed in the forces’ retaliation and his body has been also recovered from the site of attack.

The search operation is still underway in the area, an official said.