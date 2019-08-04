Anantnag admin imposes penalty on FBOs flouting FS&S provisions

August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Saturday imposed a penalty against the Food Business Operators (FBOs) for violation of different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act (2006).

An official while talking to news gathering agency GNS said that a penalty of around two lakh five thousand rupees was imposed on 19 FBOs in the district for their involvement in violating various provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.

Stern warning was given to the accused FBOs to restrain themselves from any such kind of involvement in the future, the official said.

“I on behalf of the district administration Anantnag want to make it clear that the food safety remains a priority for us and serious efforts are being taken to curb the menace of food adulteration. The safety of food is pivotal for the upbringing of a healthy nation,” the official remarked. (GNS)