Anantnag Accent in America

Entertainer Rippy Koul preserves Kashmiri language in her comic videos
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 24:
She was four-months-old when her family left Kashmir in 1990s. She lives for her mother tongue, Kashmiri and Kashmiri culture in the United States and promotes it on the internet.
Since the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits, a lot of stories of love and hatred between the Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits crop up every now and then but Rippy Koul, a young Kashmiri Pandit girl, has taken to humour to reach out to her friends and fans.
Rippy, in her twenties, did not pay heed to the controversial stories and events between the two communities, which in the past fuelled tensions in the Valley but instead chose to share love of her motherland.
Born in Sombrun village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Rippy was four-months-old when her family shifted to Jammu.
She turned to the internet to unite herself with the friends in her motherland, its language, culture and the memories which her parents left about the place with her.
In most of her videos on the YouTube, which are shared by thousands of her followers, Rippy speaks mostly in the ‘Anantnag accent’.
“I am getting a good response from the people. I hope they continue to enjoy my videos for long. I suggest them to work for the community and not hurt anybody. I ask them to spread love not hatred,” she says.
Most of her videos are on Kashmiri comedy.
“If one can bring a smile on someone’s face it is a big contribution,” says Rippy, who did her early schooling from Viswa Bharti Higher Secondary School Akharpor Jammu. “Kashmiri language is rich and I want to contribute to my mother tongue and safeguard it.
Rippy, who currently lives in the United States and works as an IT data analyst, was awarded ‘Miss Comedian’ 2017 by Athrot, an NGO based in Jammu.
She is working to promote Kashmiri language with the help of online conversations and videos.
“We communicate effectively only if we speak in our mother tongue,” she says.
To avoid homesickness, she makes videos on Kashmir’s culture, cooking, travel, tradition and language.
“My family and relatives live in Jammu. They speak in Kashmiri to me every time. What happens most of the people don’t know the pronunciation of their own language? But we should try our best,” says Rippy who did her B.E from the University of Mumbai and wishes to preserve and promote Kashmiri language and discover new words for it.
From her early childhood, she wanted to be in the entertainment industry but her family did not support her to pursue her dream.
She continued her studies and did not look back and before moving to the US in 2016, she worked in Mumbai for 4 years.
“Due to homesickness in the US, I thought I should stand and do something which people remember,” Rippy says.
She did her Masters in Management Information Systems from Florida International University, USA and often sidelines herself from the political issues and believes “charity begins at home”.
“We shouldn’t blame one another because everyone wants to become a leader but no one wants to work for the community,” Rippy says. “We should try to contribute to our society by bringing changes at the grass root level.”
She believes that the media everywhere had resorted to exaggeration and turned more of propagandistic.
“Once I was travelling in the US in a cab and the cab driver asked me where from I was. I replied I was from Kashmir. He replied where bombs were dropped and people were carrying guns,” Rippy says.
Hearing the cab driver’s reply, Rippy felt upset and tried to present the real picture of Kashmir to him.
She says it was for the first time that she had come across such a story outside India.
“I believe Kashmiri people never hurt anyone and I want their prosperity,” she says. “Yes, there are existing problems but we should try to avoid the negativity.”
She says she wanted to become a “change agent” with the help of her videos.
“My thoughts can’t change the entire society but if only one person is influenced that is enough and will give relief,” Rippy says.
Rippy has been to Kashmir twice and her family has appreciated her efforts to bring the Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits closer.
She seeks their permission to upload videos.
“Sometimes I have to cut footage in my videos. My family is my censor board,” Rippy says amid laughs.
She says if she gets a chance to return to Kashmir, she would love to do that.
“I wish I could return back to my motherland,” Rippy says. “Money isn’t a big deal as I get a good package in the US but I am passionate to promote my culture, and language, as in many parts of the world, people don’t know about the Kashmiri language, food, traditions and culture.”
She started posting videos on YouTube from April 2017.
Rippy usually captures videos after her office hours and then edits them on weekends.
She loves travelling and strongly believes that she has not found a place more beautiful than Kashmir.