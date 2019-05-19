An open letter to Mr. M Y Tarigami

May 19, 2019 |

Bas naam hi kafihai, is what comes to our minds when your name comes up in any newspaper, journal, social media etc. Behind this familiarity and fame is the eventful journey of your political career and your persona besides the philosophy of the socio-political doctrine of your party that you represent. Indeed a position that is vivid and conspicuous. Your words carry weight and have the potential to influence public opinion.

In this backdrop I was surprised to see your statement regarding the J&K Bank PO prelims results. It was less of a surprise and more of a shock to see a statement of such sorts coming from as seasoned politician as you. You may like to claim that your statement was in favour of the candidates, for you being a public figure is bound to think of public good. Let me tell you that this statement does none of the sort, rather it does bring in damage and loss to the applicants including those from South Kashmir, a bastion you claim to represent. Just for one moment if we compare the movement that social and political bodies of Jammu converged for, your statement looks very dwarfish. For many days the people of Jammu along with their socio-political leaders strove relentlessly to force the J&K Bank to lower down the cut off mark, to enable a larger number of candidates for the second phase (Mains). The socio-political leadership in Kashmir (of which you claim to be one of the stalwarts) proved to be as ineffective as ever. You too could have taken up the cause for the greater good of candidates from Kashmir particularly those from South Kashmir who have already suffered a lot.

Rather you chose to take this opportunity to stir a greater commotion, or what could better fit the picture, fish in the troubled waters. What is more shocking is your hullaballoo about SAC decision and RTI which as of now is completely out of context. Perhaps you should be asked, what purpose would it serve to pile up all these divergent issues into a single statement? Harping endlessly on the tune of SAC Decision and RTI implementation and questioning the bank management in this regard and making such statements in public is not only an irresponsible action but it does tantamount to diversion of public opinion away from the factual things.The answers certainly would be known to you only as the intent behind raising such issues seems to be something hideous. Because, since quite some time now we have observed a common trend in the state that any person who wants to seek public attention, J&K Bank looks like a sitting duck that can easily be targeted for gaining any sort of mileage.

You have even alleged that brokers are out in the market to extort money from gullible applicants.Would it not be in the interest of the larger public good that you bring into the notice of law enforcing agencies and the bank management such unscrupulous elements, ensuring they get punished and thereby do a larger good for us, candidates. Mere allegations only boomerang back on you, questioning your intents. You must rather give all possible support to the bank as there would be many applicants from your catchment area who would make their way into the bank and thus accomplish their dream of serving this great institution.The fair conduct of the examination by J&K Bank can clearly be gauged from the fact that the individual scores were made available to the candidates. Even the candidates have expressed their satisfaction the way the examination was conducted.

It is as such requested that instead of issuing such irresponsible statements, you should see the larger good in the recruitment process and play a constructive role in this scenario. Otherwise we all have enough reason to doubt your objectives and question you as to whose interests you are serving, your own people or someone beyond our visual range.

Aamir Farooq Turray(Aspirant)

Shopian

aamirturay@gmail.com