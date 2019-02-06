An open Letter to Governor

Zulafqar Ahmed
His Excellency
The Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
Esteemed Sir,
With best regards and humble submission, I am writing this letter when India’s Unemployment rate hit a four-decade high of 6.1 % in 2017-18, as per the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's). The condition of unemployment in State of Jammu & Kashmir is more appalling than other states.
In 2017, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in collaboration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) found that Jammu and Kashmir have the highest unemployment rate of 12.13 percent and another report of ( April 2018) revealed that Jammu and Kashmir ranked 5th in terms of unemployment.
Every year thousands and thousands of students get graduated but where they will go having degrees in hands is a serious question which concerns all of us?
Unemployed youth of the state is the victim of flawed governmental policies; whatever political party has been in the power, created troubles for unemployed youth by making one after other flawed policies.
Here, I cite the first example of draconian job policy which was launched under the PDP-BJP coalition governments namely, Sadr-e Riyasat Ordinance (SRO-202) policy.
This policy states that “A candidate is appointed as a probationer for five years after which his or her services will be declared permanent and will be entitled to full salary".
In response to this policy unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir organized series of protests. They were demanding that this flawed policy must be revoked as earlier as possible because it violates the ‘common minimum wage rules’ and this hurt the ‘dignity’ of the educated youth.
Despite all the government's assurances and resentment of the youth, still, this policy has not been revoked.
Recently, the second setback was given to unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir in the form of State Administrative Council’s (SAC) decision regarding various teaching posts.
The decision is aim to adjust teachers engaged under Rehbar-e- Taleem (ReT) scheme against the advertised posts of the teachers.
Besides, the SAC had also called for the conversion of 45, 00 non-teaching posts into teaching posts to accommodate regularised ReTs. This is sheer injustice with unemployed youth of the state.
This flawed decision would further boost up unemployment in the state which would soon lead state towards severe unemployment crisis.
On the one hand, governments and security agencies are trying hard to convince unemployed youth of the state to choose pen instead of a gun, on the other hand, these faulty policies of government compel unemployed youth of the state to choose an undesirable path and put their careers at stake.
Now, the recent news is SAC is all set to increase the retirement age of college faculty from 60 to 62 years which is another setback to unemployed youth of Jammu & Kashmir.
Although, this decision is in consonance with the University Grant Commission (UGC) norms matter of concern is, unemployment is already rampant in the state and this decision would make the condition more horrible.
Supposed, 43 faculty members are to be retired in 2019 but now after this decision by the addition of 2 years, it means 23 crores will be incurred in their salaries for the next two years.
It would be better if through this hefty amount government can raise employment of 1000 unemployed educated youth at the salary of 40,000/ Month for the next six years.
At the end with great hope, I would humbly say to his Excellency that need of the hour is to revisit these policies and decisions as earlier as possible. These policies and decisions would create troubles for unemployed youth of J&K, ranging from radicalization to mental trauma.
State which is already at the brink of the severe unemployment crisis, by the execution of these decisions and policies, careers of unemployed youth would become dark.
Author is a doctoral fellow at the Department of Political Science,Aligarh Muslim University
ahmedzulafqar78@gmail.com