An Anantnag bridge unrepaired for 6 months; thousands affected

Shafat MirAnantnag, Oct 03:
The road to several villages in south Kashmir continues to remain cut off for the past six months after a vital Sadura bridge over Nallah Bringi suffered extensive damage.
Despite spending lakhs on its restoration and construction of diversion after the main bridge was washed away during 2014 floods, thousands of inhabitants living on the either side are forced to take a longer route as the authorities have failed to reconstruct this bridge.
“The bridge provided connectivity to dozens of villages in the main town Anantnag. The main concrete bridge was washed away during 2014 floods,” locals said. “Afterwards, it was the locals who out of their own money constructed the diversion.”
The route passing over this bridge through Sadura, Fatehpora and Larkipora is considered the second highway as commuters coming from Qazigund, Vessu and several other adjacent villages intending to enter the main town Anantnag use it as a bypass to avoid traffic through Khanabal route.
In 2014, the speeding waters of Bringi washed away the many temporary makeshift bridges and diversions.
“The worst affected are the employees, students and businessmen of these areas,” a local said. “At times, we remove our clothes and cross the river to save time.”
As authorities continued to remain unmoved over the inconvenience caused to the local populace, it forced local cab drivers to contribute money and collected a total of Rs 2.5 lakh a few years ago to reconstruct the diversion over Bringi.
The route is vital for locals living in Sadura and Kamad, the villages on both sides of Bringi, as a railway station is located in Sadura and people from dozens of villages in the region prefer this route to reach Anantnag main town.
In April 2017, the authorities constructed a small iron bridge in the middle of the river while the rest of the approach road from either side of the bank was filled with boulders.
The intense rainfall during June this year that wreaked havoc across several areas of south Kashmir region washed away the approach roads of this temporary bridge, leaving it useless again.
The authorities have again released a sum of Rs 25 lakh to reconstruct the approach roads while the completion date in the tender was mentioned as 10 days.
The actual road passing from Kamad side has also been encroached by a stone crusher plant.
“Some blue-eyed contractor has been provided Rs 2.5 million to construct the connecting roads for this temporary bridge,: a local said. “However, since he started work here months ago, there seems to be no headway or any hope of the bridge getting completed anytime sooner.”
The bridge was damaged due to natural fury but its reconstruction has suffered due to rampant corruption.
“Why do authorities need to spend money on this bridge every year rather than making a proper bridge once and for all? The road has also been occupied by a stone crusher plant which set up on the river bank. All this is happening under the nose of R&B department,” locals said.
The officials said that the restoration work was at a full swing and they expect the completion within coming days.
They said the construction of the full-fledged bridge with the funding from Asian Development Bank will be started within a couple of months as they have got approval for it.
“Government of India will construct the ADB funded Sadura bridge. The project cost has been estimated at Rs 7.90 crore. The tenders have already been sought. The work will begin on the project within two months after the bidding process is completed,” Executive Engineer, R&B Division Qazigund, Basharat Jaleel said. “Till then the makeshift bridge will serve its purpose. The restoration work on it is on for the past month and a half. It will be completed in a week at a cost of Rs 34 lakh.”