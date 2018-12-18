AN-32 Passenger Air services to Kargil from Dec 26

Div Com reviews disbursement of assistance to snowfall affected orchardists
Srinagar, December 17:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting with Civil Administration, Police and Aviation authorities to review the necessary arrangements for operationalisation of AN-32 Air Courier services for Kargil.
The AN-32 Passenger Air Courier services on Jammu-Kargil will start on December 26 and Srinagar-Kargil route on December 27, 2018.
On Jammu-Kargil air route the flight will be on every Monday and Wednesday, while for Srinagar-Kargil route the flights will operate every Tuesday and Thursday on to &fro basis during the current winter season.
Facilities including the deployment of Liaison officers, Registration Counters in Jammu and Srinagar airports, frisking, medical team, ground services, fire tenders, and transportation to airport besides other prerequisites were also discussed threadbare.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to work in tandem and maintain close coordination for smooth operation of the courier service and submit all details regarding the arrangements to the Divisional Commissioner’s office by December 24, 2018.
He directed for all necessary steps to be taken to provide better services to the passengers so that people can travel conveniently during this winter season.
Director Airport Authority of India, Deputy Director Health Services, SSP Anti-Hijacking Srinagar Airport, Assistant Commissioner (central) with Div Com, Commandant CRPF Srinagar Airport, Station Manager Air India, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present at the meeting.
Additional Commissioner Jammu, State Coordinator, Deputy Commissioners of Kargil and Leh participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
In another meeting, Khan reviewed the disbursement of financial assistance in favour of farmers and orchardists, who suffered damage to crops and trees due to the heavy snowfall in the month of November 2018.
The Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting regarding the progress in the disbursement of the financial assistance to the affected farmers and orchardists.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs of Kashmir Division to complete the disbursement process within ten days by deploying additional staff. Further, they will notify the calendar of the disbursement camps and give it wide publicity for the information of general public.
He also directed them to constitute teams for monitoring the progress of the disbursement process and send the daily based report.