AMU suspends 3 students for offering funeral prayers in absentia for Mannan Wani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Aligarh Muslim University Thursday suspended three Kashmiri students, who tried to offer funeral in absentia for Mannan Wani, a PhD scholar turned militant who was killed along with his associate in Handwara.
The three Kashmiri students were suspended as they violated the university’s discipline and rules and indulged in unlawful assembly, reports quoted proctor of the university Mohsin Khan as having said.
Authorities will be issuing a show cause notice to fur other students who supported the funeral prayers in absentia for Wani at the at Kennedy Hall of the Univerisity where Wani was pursuing PhD in applied Geology before becoming militant in Januray this year.
Around 15 Kashmiri students gathered at Kennedy Hall to offer funeral in absentia for Wani.