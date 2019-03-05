AMU students’ Union seek revocation of Jamaat ban

Aligarh:
AMU students’ Union Monday sought an urgent review of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K and demanded strengthening of democracy in the state by giving space to the voices of dissent.
In a statement issued, Modi government has unleashed a state of undeclared emergency curbing dissent in all forms and imposing a dangerous narrative of nationalism on India. “It has come as a shock that a socio-religio-political organisation named Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K has been banned in Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” reads the statement.
“The nation must be told that Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K runs as per its constitution wherein Article 5, clause 3, clearly mentions that the organisation strives through democratic and constitutional methods. Jamaat is neither an underground organisation, not is it a terror outfit. It has been part of the electoral process in the state in1971, 1975, 1977, 1983 and 1987. It is only after mass rigging of elections in 1989 that Jamaat abandoned the electoral process.”
AMU students’ Union said Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K is a popular organisation in Kashmir with gross root network of social service support system for the victims of conflict, and offers livelihood to orphans and widows in the state.
“We, at Aligarh Muslim University take strong notice of the repulsive response against the ban in Jammu and Kashmir, and want the Government of the day to come clean on charges against Jamaat.”