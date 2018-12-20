AMU students stage protest against Pulwama civilian killings

Student Union writes to Prez over K-issue
Aligarh, December 19:
Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union Wednesday staged a protest demonstration at the varsity campus against the recent civilian killings in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Condemning the civilian killings, the Union also submitted a memorandum to President, Ram Nath Kovind over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.
“The killing of 7 civilians on Saturday, 15 December 2018, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir by the armed forces is unbearable and highly regrettable. All of the civilians had bullet wounds above their waist – on head, abdomen or chest. As per the information of Ministry of Home Affairs, 587 incidents of violence have been reported in J&K in 2018 alone, and that civilian deaths have increased by a staggering 167% as compared to 2016. India’s conscience cannot attain peace after killing the unarmed civilians,” reads the statement.
Quoting United Nations report on the situation of Human Rights in Kashmir, Students Union said India is seen in a bad light at the international level when it comes to the handling the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “The report by UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) earned a fierce denial by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however the fact remains that all is not well in Kashmir, and that denial is not an answer to the situation. The deteriorating situation in Kashmir calls for a serious attention.”
“The civilian population has shown a deep resentment towards the iron fist policy of the Government of India. The local mainstream political parties have failed to govern the state and the Governor rule is about to turn into Presidential rule in next few days. The absence of political engagement has worsened the situation. The local elections have been boycotted by most of the mainstream parties.”
Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union requested President to take immediate measures to address the crisis in the state of Jammu and Kashmir:
In the memorandum submitted to President of India, Students Union appealed that the iron fist policy should be immediately revoked and the policy of love and care must be adopted with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The armed forces should maintain restrain and prevent the civilian causalities. The law should be allowed to take its course and all the civilian killing should be probed through credible investigation. The use of pellet gun must be immediately stopped and non-lethal alternatives must be adopted. Kashmir is a long standing problem and is political and humanitarian in nature. It should not be treated as a mere law and order problem. Kashmir needs a humane touch and greater political wisdom. India is capable enough to engage with all stakeholders and break a peace deal,” reads the memorandum.