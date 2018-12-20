AMU students hold candlelight march to mourn Pulwama civilian killings

Press Trust of IndiaAligarh
Students of the Aligarh Muslim University held a candle light peace march to protest against the recent killings of seven civilians in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The students, led by leaders of the AMU Students Union, Wednesday evening wore black bands and carried placards which said 'Kashmir is Bleeding', 'No More Hate' and 'Respect Human Rights'.
The students began their march from the Maulana Azad Library which culminated at the Baab-e-Syed gate.
Later, president of the AMU Students Union Salman Imtiaz handed over a memorandum to the district authorities, addressed to the President of India, stating that it is now imperative that the situation in the Kashmir Valley should be urgently prevented from deteriorating further.
On Saturday three militants and an Army man were killed in a gunfight at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district. Seven civilians were also killed and over 30 injured in forces action during clashes near the gunfight site, triggering massive outrage in the Valley.