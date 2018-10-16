AMU Issue: Governor speaks to Javadekar, Prof Tariq

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday spoke to Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar seeking his intervention to ensure smooth studies of the Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
Governor also spoke to Vice-Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor in this regard.
Malik urged Javadekar and Prof Tariq to ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest and there is no disruption of studies of Kashmiri students and they are allowed to continue their studies in a safe, secure and well-disposed academic environment.