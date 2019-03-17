About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

AMT School’s selection list draws flak, aspirants seek probe

Aspirants who applied for admissions to various training courses at Government AMT School, Shireen Bagh Saturday criticized the recently issued selection list wherein marks percentage of students has been wrongly counted.
The candidates said they applied for general nursing, para-medical courses including general nursing (lateral entry) and x-ray assistant but when the merit-based selection was finalized on 06 March they were surprised.
They alleged that the selection list is full of doubts adding that the school authorities have wrongly mentioned their 12th class marks and percentage.
“When we applied for the general nursing course, we were asked to attach category certificates with application forms. When selection list was issued there is no mention of any category,” said an aspirant from Srinagar.
As per him, when the school invited application there was no mention of how many seats they wanted to fill due to which candidates are confused.
Alleging favoritism, candidates said for x-ray assistant the institute has mentioned category but for general nursing, no category is mentioned.
They said there are discrepancies in the selection. As per the list, even percentage of students are wrongly mentioned leaving them surprised.
“One candidate has scored 81 per cent marks in 12th class. He has only 48 marks in 12th class. Similarly, another candidate has scored 292 marks out of 500 but his percentage in the list is 78.4 per cent,” said another aspirant.
Another candidate who has applied for general nursing course as per the list has 548 marks, not 500 that show how carelessness of the officials.
It has left students apprehensive appealing the school authorities to probe the matter and make written test compulsory for the courses.
Not only this, a candidate who had applied for ECG technician courses has scored 292 marks out of 500 in 12th class while his percentage is 78.4 per cent.
“It belies official claims of fair and transparent selection,” said a student saying they fail to understand why such mistakes have been made in the list.
They appealed the institute authorities to clear the errors in the list.
However, Principal AMT School, Razia Mehmood refuted the allegations saying errors in the selection list have been made inadvertently.
“There was no category for the general nursing (lateral entry) and there are clear cut directions for that from GMC authorities,” he said.
Admitting the mistake in percentage she said they are verifying documents of candidates claiming that the selection is fair and transparent.

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

AMT School’s selection list draws flak, aspirants seek probe

              

Aspirants who applied for admissions to various training courses at Government AMT School, Shireen Bagh Saturday criticized the recently issued selection list wherein marks percentage of students has been wrongly counted.
The candidates said they applied for general nursing, para-medical courses including general nursing (lateral entry) and x-ray assistant but when the merit-based selection was finalized on 06 March they were surprised.
They alleged that the selection list is full of doubts adding that the school authorities have wrongly mentioned their 12th class marks and percentage.
“When we applied for the general nursing course, we were asked to attach category certificates with application forms. When selection list was issued there is no mention of any category,” said an aspirant from Srinagar.
As per him, when the school invited application there was no mention of how many seats they wanted to fill due to which candidates are confused.
Alleging favoritism, candidates said for x-ray assistant the institute has mentioned category but for general nursing, no category is mentioned.
They said there are discrepancies in the selection. As per the list, even percentage of students are wrongly mentioned leaving them surprised.
“One candidate has scored 81 per cent marks in 12th class. He has only 48 marks in 12th class. Similarly, another candidate has scored 292 marks out of 500 but his percentage in the list is 78.4 per cent,” said another aspirant.
Another candidate who has applied for general nursing course as per the list has 548 marks, not 500 that show how carelessness of the officials.
It has left students apprehensive appealing the school authorities to probe the matter and make written test compulsory for the courses.
Not only this, a candidate who had applied for ECG technician courses has scored 292 marks out of 500 in 12th class while his percentage is 78.4 per cent.
“It belies official claims of fair and transparent selection,” said a student saying they fail to understand why such mistakes have been made in the list.
They appealed the institute authorities to clear the errors in the list.
However, Principal AMT School, Razia Mehmood refuted the allegations saying errors in the selection list have been made inadvertently.
“There was no category for the general nursing (lateral entry) and there are clear cut directions for that from GMC authorities,” he said.
Admitting the mistake in percentage she said they are verifying documents of candidates claiming that the selection is fair and transparent.

News From Rising Kashmir

;