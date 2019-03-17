AMT School’s selection list draws flak, aspirants seek probe

March 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Aspirants who applied for admissions to various training courses at Government AMT School, Shireen Bagh Saturday criticized the recently issued selection list wherein marks percentage of students has been wrongly counted.

The candidates said they applied for general nursing, para-medical courses including general nursing (lateral entry) and x-ray assistant but when the merit-based selection was finalized on 06 March they were surprised.

They alleged that the selection list is full of doubts adding that the school authorities have wrongly mentioned their 12th class marks and percentage.

“When we applied for the general nursing course, we were asked to attach category certificates with application forms. When selection list was issued there is no mention of any category,” said an aspirant from Srinagar.

As per him, when the school invited application there was no mention of how many seats they wanted to fill due to which candidates are confused.

Alleging favoritism, candidates said for x-ray assistant the institute has mentioned category but for general nursing, no category is mentioned.

They said there are discrepancies in the selection. As per the list, even percentage of students are wrongly mentioned leaving them surprised.

“One candidate has scored 81 per cent marks in 12th class. He has only 48 marks in 12th class. Similarly, another candidate has scored 292 marks out of 500 but his percentage in the list is 78.4 per cent,” said another aspirant.

Another candidate who has applied for general nursing course as per the list has 548 marks, not 500 that show how carelessness of the officials.

It has left students apprehensive appealing the school authorities to probe the matter and make written test compulsory for the courses.

Not only this, a candidate who had applied for ECG technician courses has scored 292 marks out of 500 in 12th class while his percentage is 78.4 per cent.

“It belies official claims of fair and transparent selection,” said a student saying they fail to understand why such mistakes have been made in the list.

They appealed the institute authorities to clear the errors in the list.

However, Principal AMT School, Razia Mehmood refuted the allegations saying errors in the selection list have been made inadvertently.

“There was no category for the general nursing (lateral entry) and there are clear cut directions for that from GMC authorities,” he said.

Admitting the mistake in percentage she said they are verifying documents of candidates claiming that the selection is fair and transparent.