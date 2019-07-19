Amplify efforts to raise issues distressing people: Omar to party functionaries

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Presides over provincial committee meet

Party vice-president, Omar Abdullah on Thursday presided over a provincial committee meet of Kashmir province at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

In a three hour-long meeting, party vice-president applauded the party functionaries for conducting segment wise conventions across the province. The party vice president said the need of the hour was to step up the efforts towards greater interaction with the public across the state.

A range of issues concerning the party and the state were deliberated upon in the meet. Vice president, while exuding confidence into the functionaries said that the need of the hour was to maintain the momentum of parliamentary elections up to assembly elections. He said that there was no scope for smugness and gratification as the challenge ahead of the party was bigger.

Party vice president while exuding confidence into the party functionaries said that acquiring power has never been the party’s goal and the party will continue to highlight the woes of people determinedly. “Serving the people of the state, protecting the interests of the state and upholding the pluralistic visage of our state has been the core of party ideology. It is our duty to highlight the woes of people. We owe a sense of duty to towards the people of the state irrespective of their caste, creed and religious affiliations. The party functionaries should amplify their efforts to raise issues which are distressing people,” he said adding, "The party has gone through worst of times and was subjected to the worst machinations but with the support of people it trounced all those efforts that aim at fiddling with states special character."

Vice-president urged the incumbent governor administration to utilize its resources to reduce the mounting woes of people. Omar said the main agenda of the party is to salvage the people of the state towards safe shores. The need of the hour calls for taking the Naya Kashmir agenda of the party to each doorstep.

Among others party’s general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Sakina Itoo, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Mubarak Gul, Sharief ud din Shariq, Ali Mohammad Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri were also present on the occasion. Besides, district presidents, district-level functionaries, constituency in-charges, YNC functionaries, women’s wing, media cell functionaries also attended the meet.