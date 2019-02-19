Amnesty urges India to ensure security of Kashmiris living outside JK

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Feb 18:
The Amnesty International Monday urged Indian government to ensure safety and security of Kashmiri people living outside valley,who have been targeted by rightwing groups after the militant’s suicide attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama left 40 CRPF men dead.
“The Government of India (GoI) and J&K government must ensure that ordinary Kashmiri women and men do not face targeted attacks, harassment and arbitrary arrests following the killing of 40 security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide car bomber,”Amnesty India said today.
Quoting media reports, Amnesty said Kashmiri university students and traders in northern states, primarily Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar, have been beaten, threatened, and intimidated by some Hindu groups.
Many students are reported to have fled their universities in fear. Two colleges in Dehradun and one in Moradabad have stated that they will not admit new Kashmiri students.
“We are at a dangerous moment, and authorities must do everything they can to uphold the rule of law,” said Aakar Patel, head of Amnesty India.
He said Kashmiris across India, who are only seeking to improve their lives, should not be singled out for violence simply because of where they come from.”
“The mobs,who use patriotism as an excuse to hound Kashmiris out of their homes, hostels and shops are corroding the basic values of the constitution of India. Authorities must investigate all allegations of threats and violence, and bring those responsible to justice,” he said.
The Amnesty asked Indian Home to ask state governments to ensure safety and security of all Kashmiris. “Authorities must make sure that this situation does not deteriorate further.”