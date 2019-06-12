Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permission'

June 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Amnesty International India Wednesday cancelled a press briefing after denied permission by authorities here.

“Amnesty International India is cancelling the press briefing that was scheduled at 2 pm on 12th June at Hotel Radisson, Srinagar. We have been told that we have been denied official permission to hold the event, citing prevailing law and order situation,” a spokesman said in statement.