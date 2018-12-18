Amnesty India condemns Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Amnesty India Monday condemned the killing of seven civilians by the government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Responding to the recent clashes between the government forces and civilians near a gunfight site in Pulwama in south Kashmir, leading to the death of seven civilians, AsmitaBasu, Programmes Director, Amnesty India said, “A worrying pattern is emerging in Kashmir where the government forces are increasingly using indiscriminate and excessive force against civilians. The killing of seven civilians on Saturday is an unfortunate addition to a series of human rights violations by the government forces in the State. Authorities must conduct a full and independent investigation into the incident, and those responsible must be prosecuted in a civilian court of law.”
He said the intentional use of firearms should be done only when strictly unavoidable in order to protect life, and law enforcement officials should distinguish between persons engaging in violence and peaceful demonstrators.
According to media reports, on 15 December 2018, seven civilians were killed and many more injured when the government forces opened fire at residents trying to disrupt a joint operation launched by the Army and the Police in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which three militants and an Army man died.
Amnesty India said the killing of civilians in the village of Sirnoo triggered several protests in Pulwama where people blocked roads at several places.
It said internet services were suspended in central and south Kashmir amid concerns that protests could spill into other areas.
Amnesty India said in May 2018, five civilians were killed and many injured in protests after the government forces killed five militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
It said seven civilians were killed in Kulgam in October, in an explosion at the site of gunfight between militants and the government forces.
“Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most militarized regions in the world. The abusive Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act prevents the government force personnel from being prosecuted in civilian courts without official permission from the Government of India. This permission is virtually never granted,” Amnesty India said.