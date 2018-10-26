Amnesty India calls for impartial investigation in civilian deaths in Kulgam

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Oct 24:
The Amnesty India said there should be an "independent and impartial" investigation into the recentdeath of seven civilians in a blast at Kulgam district in south Kashmir and that those responsible for it should be brought to justice.
Seven civilians were killed in a powerful explosion near an encounter site at Laroo village on October 21.
"In case of any direct or indirect violence between forces and armed groups, extra caution should be exercised to ensure that civilians in the area do not become collateral damage. Safety of the civilian population should be of paramount importance," said Aakar Patel, Executive Director, Amnesty India.
Authorities should conduct "effective, independent and impartial" investigations into the killings and bring those responsible to justice, he said.
"What transpired in the aftermath of the Kulgam encounter is unfortunate and could have been avoided. While we acknowledge that a case has been registered, we urge the authorities to ensure all those responsible for the incident are brought to justice for their failure to protect the human rights of the population of Jammu and Kashmir," said Patel.