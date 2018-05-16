AMK holds advisory meet, discusses issues faced by Kashmiri language

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 15:
The first meeting of the advisors nominated by Adbee Markaz Kamraz (AMK) along with the office bearers was held here in a local hotel on Tuesday.
In a statement issued here, AMK spokesperson said the meeting was presided over by President Adbee Markaz Kamraz, Farooq Rafi Abadi. During the meeting issues and challenges faced by the Kashmiri language were discussed at large. In the meeting the valuable sessions were given by the advisers for preserving safeguarding and propagating the language in public forms, educational institutions and literary conferences were received and welcomed. A follow-up committee headed by prominent Kashmiri writer and language lover Zareef Ahmad Zareef was framed. The other writers nominated as members of the committee include Prof Mishal Sultan Puri, Wehshi Syed Sahil, S Razi, Bashir Ahmad Bashir, Manshoor Banhali, Prof Naseem Shafayi and Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq.
Secretary Cultural Academy, Dr Aziz Hajini participated in the meeting as a special invitee while Secretary AMK Shabnum Tilgami was nominated as coordinator of the committee. It was decided that the meetings of the said follow-up committee will be held bi-monthly. The date for next meeting was fixed on June 20. The other office bearers of AMK who took part in the meeting included Abdul Ahad Hajini (Vice President), Jameel Ansari (Media Secretary), Majeed Majazi (Treasurer), Shabnam Gulzar (Librarian) and Dr Riyaz ul Hassan.