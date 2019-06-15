Amity University announces admissions

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Amity University Rajasthan Jaipur visited Srinagar to counsel prospective students about various programs offered by the University.

Provost Prof. G K Aseri, Director Business School Prof. Ashish Kumar and Anurag Sharma, Director, Marketing and Admissions represented the university and provided information to prospective students.

Amity University Rajasthan an announced fresh admissions for graduate, post graduate and doctoral programs in technical and other fields like engineering, management, bio-technology, microbial technology, mass communication and journalism, law, hotel management, architecture, and ocean and atmospheric sciences.

Prof. G K Aseri provided information about scholarship, academics, infrastructure and career prospects after various programs. The University is accredited by NAAC and is ranked in top 200 in NIRF ranking.

The University officials praised intellectual capabilities and awareness level of the prospective students and indicated that the students have shown their interests in technical programs and would like to study at leading Universities in India and contribute in economic development and nation building activities after completing their studies.