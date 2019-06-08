Amit Shah to visit Kashmir next week

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With Kashmir topping the list of his ministry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to arrive in Kashmir next week to take stock of the prevailing security situation in the militancy-hit state.

Sources said Shah would visit Kashmir next week between June 10 to 15 to review security of the State.

“He is likely to chair the meeting of unified headquarters in Srinagar, where Governor S P Malik and heads of all the security agencies are expected to participate and brief him about the prevailing situation,” they said.

Shah, according to sources, has also sought power point presentation of the security plan framed for the smooth conduct of annual Amarnath yatra commencing from July 1.

It is also expected that Shah's trip would be of two days where he will meet security forces personnel.

An official in Union Home Ministry said Shah would apprise the security top brass in Kashmir about his fresh policy vis-à-vis Kashmir and pass directions for ensuring peace in the region.

“The Home Minister will also seek information from the security heads about the status of militancy and infiltration in Kashmir and the measures taken to deal with it so far,” he said.

Soon after Shah took over as Home Minister, the MHA issued a fresh list of top 10 wanted militants with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Naikoo topping the list.

Sources said Shah may also seek opinion from the political parties about his plans of going for the delimitation of Assembly seats. (KNS)