Amit Shah to visit Jammu on Feb 24, 25

AgenciesJammu
BJP national president Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Jammu to review political scenario in view of Parliamentary elections, party sources said here on Tuesday.
"Shah will be coming to Jammu on Feb 24 and during his two-day stay, he will be holding meetings and deliberations with party 'karyakartas' and state leadership ahead of Parliamentary polls to finalise names of all six candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls," sources said.
They said that BJP will go alone in Parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir while discussions will also be held regarding holding of Assembly Polls simultaneously with LS polls.