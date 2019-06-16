Amit Shah to arrive Kashmir on June 30

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to make his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on June 30—first to have the glimpse of Shiv lingum at the cave-shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir’s mountain range and later meet the BhartiyaJanata Party workers to raise their morale.

Sources said Shah will arrive on June 30 in Kashmir, a day before the official commencement of the annual pilgrimage of annual pilgrimage of Amarnath.

“He will first visit the cave-shrine of Amarnath in Anantnag district and have the glimpse of lingum and later meet the BJP leaders of the State possibly in Srinagar where he is likely to pass certain directions to party men,” a BJP leader said.

This will Shah’s first visitto Jammu and Kashmir as home minister.