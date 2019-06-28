Amit Shah stresses over population-based budget for community welfare

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Holds meeting with tribal delegation

Before wrapping up his two-day visit to Srinagar, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, along with Governor, Satya Pal Malik met a delegation of tribal community and reviewed the steps being taken for the welfare of the community. He hailed the nationalist character of Tribal community in the State adding the whole country acknowledges the contribution of the community in national integration and communal harmony.

The Union Home Minister asked members of Tribal community to take benefits of all welfare schemes operational in the State besides special welfare measures specifically targeted at their upliftment. He said the Central Government has devised its developmental strategy specifically to aim at upliftment of Tribal community. He asked the Tribal Affairs Department to ensure that these schemes reach the areas and individuals of the community and deliver as expected.

Amit Shah also underscored the need for population-based budget for the community welfare as is being done in other States.

Advisors to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai and K Vijay Kumar; Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam; Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Guba; Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir & Jammu and other senior officers of State and Central Government were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Abdul Majeed Bhat gave a resume of the schemes and programmes by the Department aimed at Tribal Welfare.

