Amit Shah extends Eid greetings

May 25, 2020 10:23:00 | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival will bring peace and happiness to all.



"Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace and happiness in everyone's life," Shah tweeted.



Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Monday.