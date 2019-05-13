Amit Shah daydreaming about scrapping of Article 370: Tarigami

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Monday said that BJP president Amit Shah is "daydreaming" about scrapping Article 370 as time has come when the Modi-Shah duo should get ready to "pack their bags as reports are pouring in that the BJP is expected to lose the election".



Tarigami said in a statement "Article 370 will remain there, but the BJP government won’t. It is better for Modi and Shah to accept the reality as they are losing. By spreading lies about abrogation of Article 370, they are trying to divert the attention of voters from real issues. The position of BJP and Sangh Parivar on Article 370 is hollow, and they are only doing it for electoral gains. Their claims on Article 370 are unfounded that they can abrogate Article 370."



Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is in the basic structure of Indian Constitution, Tarigami said.



"J&K acceded to India under the guarantees provided by the Constitution of India. It is the Constituent Assembly which incorporated Article 370 in the Constitution providing a constitutional basis for the relationship of J&K with the Union. The Article 370 could be abrogated or amended only upon the recommendation of the State's Constituent Assembly, which was dispersed in November 1956, after adopting a Constitution for the State," he added.